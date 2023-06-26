Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $135.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

