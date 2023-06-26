Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,407 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $65.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on CCEP. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($70.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.