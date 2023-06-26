Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.84 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,643,670,000 after buying an additional 189,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $276,190,000 after buying an additional 71,415 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,347,509 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,038,000 after buying an additional 42,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,398,000 after buying an additional 253,024 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,314,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $747,585 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $73.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.81.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

