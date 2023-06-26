Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,388 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $19.67 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

