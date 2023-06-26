Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Trimble by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Trimble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trimble by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

TRMB opened at $49.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $72.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

