Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 20,658 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,658 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 120,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in International Paper by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $30.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IP shares. StockNews.com raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

