Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in TransUnion by 339.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransUnion Price Performance

In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $70,050.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,321.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,865 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $74.22 on Monday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

