Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341,821 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $51,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RODM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1,439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,186,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,601 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 3,990,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,853 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,958,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,716,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after purchasing an additional 382,614 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $26.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

