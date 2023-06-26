HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $116.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

