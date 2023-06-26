HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,022 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $53.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $4,377,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,057,888 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

