HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $295.40 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $296.98. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.