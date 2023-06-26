HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,418 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in General Electric by 35,610.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 80,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 80,124 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $103.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.92. The company has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

