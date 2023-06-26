HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 35,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 4.4% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 10,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.2% during the first quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $151.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

