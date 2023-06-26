HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 340.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.81, for a total value of $164,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $6,959,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,718,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.22.

VRTX stock opened at $347.00 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $271.61 and a 12 month high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $338.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.81. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

