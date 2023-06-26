HB Wealth Management LLC Has $704,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $156.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

