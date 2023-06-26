HB Wealth Management LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 98.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.53.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $456.95 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $482.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.73, for a total value of $1,528,459.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,598,349.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock worth $11,430,333. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

