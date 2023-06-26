HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 783 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 617.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

