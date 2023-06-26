HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,463.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.