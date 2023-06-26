HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,446 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $47.15 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

