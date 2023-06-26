Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Stock Position Lessened by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,773 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock opened at $18.13 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $30.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -620.00%.

HR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2022, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

