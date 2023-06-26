Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $585,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 880,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,558,000 after purchasing an additional 753,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

