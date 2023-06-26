Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

