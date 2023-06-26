Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 686,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,550 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after buying an additional 279,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. 58.com restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Roth Mkm downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Roth Capital downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

