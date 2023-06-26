HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 242 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $1,254,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,356.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $148.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

