Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jack in the Box Price Performance

In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $328,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $460,262 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $90.70 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $97.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $395.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.93%.

Jack in the Box Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.