Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 289.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $786,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Stock Down 0.1 %

DDS stock opened at $321.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.58 and a 200 day moving average of $329.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $417.86.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $11.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $2.70. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 50.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

