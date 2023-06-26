Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24,636.4% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

HDV stock opened at $98.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

