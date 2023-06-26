Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,902,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after acquiring an additional 350,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 283,756 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IBB stock opened at $128.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.11. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.