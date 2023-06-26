Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.8 %

LRCX stock opened at $608.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $644.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

