Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires Shares of 560 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.38.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

