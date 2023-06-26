Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.92 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.10 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

