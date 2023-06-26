Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys 225 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $111.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.