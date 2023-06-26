Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Danaher by 62.2% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 22.7% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $238.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

