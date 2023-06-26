Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
BLV stock opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.34. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
