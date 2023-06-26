Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 1,625 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

