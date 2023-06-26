Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys Shares of 398 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $294,000. Retireful LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,674,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MGK opened at $230.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $236.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.24.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

