Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Cuts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $286.26 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

