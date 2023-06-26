Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,578 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $35.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.72 and a 12-month high of $52.15.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

