Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,362 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a PE ratio of 552.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.87 and its 200 day moving average is $178.66.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 771,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,582,596 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.