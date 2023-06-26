Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 3.2% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 4.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $1,816,147.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GL opened at $106.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.79. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.36 and a 52 week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

