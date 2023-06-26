Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 124,281.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

