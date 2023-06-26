Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $104,000 in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPMB. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,184,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,030,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after buying an additional 85,525 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 135,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 44,499 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $435,000.

Shares of SPMB stock opened at $21.96 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

