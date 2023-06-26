Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $590,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.43.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

