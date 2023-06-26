Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $67,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.64 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $100.61.
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
