Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $70,000 in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,239,000 after buying an additional 2,461,682 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $586,942,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after purchasing an additional 459,708 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,312,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 449,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,287,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,257,000 after purchasing an additional 652,187 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH stock opened at $111.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $112.24. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $125.69.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

