Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $73,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,020 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after purchasing an additional 437,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,114,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,108,000 after acquiring an additional 135,283 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $912,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 over the last ninety days. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLI stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

