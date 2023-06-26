Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $76,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 607,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,656,000 after acquiring an additional 78,388 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,657.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 26,597 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 579,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 83,325 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.71 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

