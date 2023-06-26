Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $764,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 316,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,611.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

