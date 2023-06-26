Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $77,000 in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $338,853,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 41.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $61.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.9815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

