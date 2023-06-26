Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $78,000 in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 188.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 89,885 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth about $693,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 18,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

